Pokemon Quest Anime Miniseries Drops Episode 1: Watch

The Pokemon franchise is getting ready for its new anime to drop, but first, a little miniseries needed to go live before Ash Ketchum could be replaced. With Pokemon Horizons: The Series set to debut next week, all eyes are on Pokemon Quest this weekend in the meantime. After all, the popular mobile game has inspired an anime of its own, and the miniseries just dropped its first episode.

The update went live on YouTube courtesy of the Pokemon Kids TV channel. It was there Pokemon released the premiere of Cube-Shaped Pokemon on Cubie Island, and the first episode is all kinds of adorable. The episode introduces fans to the world of Pokemon Quest if they're not familiar, and our Pikachu protagonist must explore the island after washing up on the beach.

Of course, they are not alone. Cubie Island is filled with monsters, and Psyduck is the first companion to greet Pikachu. As the episode moves forward, Pikachu discovers their new friend has some strange quirks, and Psyduck manages to scare off Pikachu before long.

If you are not familiar with Pokemon Quest as of whole, the mobile game went live in 2018. With more than 10 million downloads, the casual game brings fans into the world of Pokemon while taking notes from Minecraft's blocky style. The game asks players to create teams of Pokemon who can complete levels on their home island while fighting wild monsters. Since its debut, Pokemon Quest has become a popular mobile title under mega-hits like Pokemon Go. And now, The Pokemon Company is celebrating the app with an anime of its own.

You can expect episodes of this miniseries to drop weekly, but soon, Pokemon fans will turn their eyes to another anime. On April 14th, the next mainline Pokemon anime will debut, and it will bring two newcomers to the screen. Pokemon Horizons will bypass Ash and Pikachu for new trainers as they gear up to explore the Paldea region. So if you are eager to check out this new era of Pokemon, just know you aren't alone in that! At this time, Pokemon Horizons will debut next week in Japan, but no distribution plans have been announced for the anime internationally. Currently, Netflix oversees the Pokemon anime's release in the United States.

What do you think about this first episode of Pokemon Quest's anime?