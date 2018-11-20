New ‘Pokemon’ Promo Teases Clever ‘Detective Pikachu’ Tie-In

Pokemon is having a busy time, and it seems Detective Pikachu may be influencing the franchise more than fans knew. After all, a new promo for Pokemon‘s next episode has gone live, and it sees Pikachu dress up as a rather familiar detective.

So, really, who needs Sherlock around when you have Pikachu Holmes on the case?

As you can see below, the first promo for Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon episode 98 has gone live. The update follows Ash Ketchum as the trainer comes face to face with a pesky Rotom. However, it all begins with Pikachu in a kitschy hat.

Yes, that is Pikachu holding a magnifying glass when the reel begins. The Pokemon looks all sorts of studious, and Pikachu completes the look with his deerstalker cap.

Of course, the image drew quick comparisons to Sherlock Holmes, but there is an even more appropriate one to make. After all, Pokemon is slated to release its first live-action film next year, and it will bring Detective Pikachu to life. The niche video game will be adapted for anime fans worldwide, and its debut trailer saw Pikachu don a similar look to this one. You know, save for the fact the live-action pocket monster was coated in the fuzziest of fur.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”