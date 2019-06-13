A Wild Armored Mewtwo Pokemon Card Has Appeared In Japan

Pokemon knows the power a promotional trading card can hold. Decades ago, the brand learned firsthand it could draw in moviegoers when its Ancient Mew card went live, and it looks like the company is trying out the method again.

After all, a new Pokemon film is coming out next month, and it seems a special promo card has been released for the flick.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, user Joe Merrick showed off an image of the Armored Mewtwo card that will be shopped around to hype Pokemon‘s new film.

This Armored Mewtwo card looks really good. This card is being given to viewers of the movie when they see it in theaters next month. It is used to promote the movie. pic.twitter.com/t0wIaPkQM5 — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) June 13, 2019

“This Armored Mewtwo card looks really good,” Merrick wrote. “This card is being given to viewers of the movie when they see it in theaters next month. It is used to promote the movie.”

As you can see above, the card is a pretty one. Fans can see Mewtwo front and center in all his CGI glory. Dressed in full armor, the genetically modified Pokemon has a hand raised to launch an attack, and it seems the card does have a decent attack. The Psychic attack will do a total of 130 damage once three energy cards have been attached to Mewtwo, and that isn’t bad at all given his 120 HP overall.

This special card seems to be available in Japan for the moment exclusively, but fans are hoping it will be released stateside. After all, it is being touted to hype the debut of Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution. The film is a nearly 1:1 remake of the 1999 film Mewtwo Strikes Back which introduced the favorite pocket monster. Now, it is Mewtwo being hyped in this promo card rather than Mew, so fans are excited… but don’t get it twisted! The Pokemon Company is bringing back the Ancient Mew card for this upcoming film, but there’s no doubt Armored Mewtwo is on fans’ wish lists this year.

So, will you be checking out this Pokemon movie when it goes live? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is currently scheduled for a release July 12 in Japan. The film will be directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara, with a screenplay written by Takeshi Shudo. There has yet to be any official confirmation as to whether or not this will be a direct 1:1 CG remake of the franchise’s first film, but every new look and trailer has been strongly implying this so far. The movie will screen in the U.S. early this July at Anime Expo 2019 in Los Angeles.