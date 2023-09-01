Pokemon Cosplay Goes Viral For Magikarp/Gyarados Evolution

There might not be a bigger glow-up in the Pokemon universe than the leap from Magikarp to Gyarados, transforming one of the weakest pocket monsters into the strongest. Both presented as members of the first generation of the Pokemon franchise, Ash Ketchum ran into his fair share of both creatures in his journeys to become a Pokemon Master. With Ash Ketchum now leaving the anime, one cosplayer has gone viral for amazingly cosplaying not only both creatures, but the evolution itself.

Evolving Magikarp into Gyarados was easier said than done, as the former had quite the difficult time in participating in Pokemon battles. For all intents and purposes, Magikarp is simply a giant fish and doesn't have much in the way of attacks outside of flopping on land and ultimately causing a headache to whomever captures one. In Gyarados however, trainers are able to use a wide variety of abilities that make it one of the strongest water-type Pokemon in either the games or the anime. With each of the Pokemon appearing as members of the First Generation, they've had a long history in the franchise and will continue most likely to play significant roles in both the games and the anime adaptation.

Magikarp To Gyarados And Back Again

Pokemon continues to introduce new pocket monsters with each new game in its series, which is usually reflected in the anime series. Though Ash Ketchum might have departed as the star, new trainers have picked up the slack in Pokemon Horizons. Liko and Roy might be different from Ash in many ways, but they've encountered just as many challenges if not more in their earliest adventures.

While Pokemon Horizons might be airing only in Japan so far, it is coming to Netflix. Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master is set to premiere on Netflix on September 8th, giving North American fans the chance to see Ash Ketchum's final episodes as the star of the series. As the franchise continues to speed up in popularity, expect more games and anime episodes to release in the future.

