Pokemon Squishmallows Announce Clefairy, Teddiursa Plushes

Are you ready for more squishes? If so, then the team at Pokemon has just the thing for you. The brand is expanding its line of Squishmallows, and we've learned which monsters are joining the top-selling collection.

The update comes courtesy of Pokemon x Squishmallows as a promo went live unveiling the additions. It turns out Clefairy and Teddiursa are ready to get their own Squishmallows. The stuffies will go on sale later this year, and of course, The Pokemon Center with have limited embossed editions for sale when they launch.

Obviously, this cute Squishmallows nail the design of Clefairy and Teddiura. You can imagine how cuddly the plushes will be at a glance. These two are also joining good company as The Pokemon Company has a slew of Squishmallows under its belt. Originally, the line began with Pikachu and Gengar, but now other monsters like Snorlax and Piplup have joined in on the fun.

Looking at these two new additions, we have to admit we're shocked. Clefairy is a popular Pokemon from Gen One, but Teddiursa is not as iconic. Given the status of these two monsters, it is hard to believe Squishmallows scheduled them for a wave. Many fans were hoping Pokemon would drop some spooky Squishmallows in time for Halloween to join Gengar, but for now, we will have to wait.

If you want to check out Pokemon's current list of Squishmallows, you can find them firsthand at sites like Amazon. However, these plushes are in high demand and sell out very quickly. This means the secondhand market for Pokemon plushes can be obscene, so if you want to pay retail price, you best be first in line for these new squishes.

What do you think about these new Squishmallow additions? Which other Pokemon need a stuffy next? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!