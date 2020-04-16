Pokemon Meme Goes Viral with Help from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Pokemon is easily one of not only the biggest anime franchises in the world, but one of the biggest franchises in the world period and while it hasn’t had any official crossovers with other series via its anime, that isn’t stopping fans from imaging what the world of pocket monsters would look like in the strange world of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure! While the future of JoJo’s anime is still up in the air, with the series awaiting a confirmation for a new season, the Pokemon anime is taking Ash and Go throughout the world to bolster their rosters and one fan has created a hilarious meme to celebrate!

When the Pokemon video game franchise began, Ash Ketchum wasn’t a part of the series to start, only created originally for the anime series. With Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue following the adventures of the trainer Red, and his rival appropriately named Blue, one fan artist has decided to take these two pocket monster trainers and place them in a duel to the death that was fought in a similar fashion as both Jotaro and Dio locked eyes, getting ready to enter a bloody fight for the ages. While Ash and Go have taken the reins within the anime, Red and Blue appeared in the short lived anime series titled Pokemon: Generations which translated the events of the video games into an anime series that fans loved!

Reddit Artist merged the worlds of Red and Blue with that of Jotaro Kujo and Dio Brando, creating a fusion piece that takes one of the most popular scenes from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and places two of the first Pokemon trainers into the fight in question:

In the recent season of the anime, Ash and Go are travelling the world as a part of Ketchum’s victory lap following his win in the Alola League Tournament. With fans clamoring for Ash’s win for some time, Ketchum has now definitely earned his place as the protagonist of the long running franchise and though he never seems to age, his development continues as he amasses more and more pocket monsters!

