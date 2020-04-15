JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Unleashes The Style Of Trish

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's latest anime season, Golden Wind, followed a band of gangsters using their Stands in an attempt to take over the Passione mafia and protect the daughter of Diavolo, Trish, and one Cosplayer has given a pitch perfect interpretation of the wielder of "Spicy Lady". Though Trish debuted at around the half way mark for the fifth season, she still left her mark on the world of Giorno Giovanna and company by assisting in taking down her father and opening up the country of Italy to a brand new form of the Passione mob!

Trish eventually learned that she had a Stand all her own, with Spicy Lady having the amazing ability to change the elasticity of any object that come into contact with her fists. Trish's Stand proved its worth the most by handling the insane Stand that was Notorious BIG. The Stand in question was released when its user was killed, stalking the son of Dio Brando and his friends as they attempted to fly to Rome in order to put an end to Diavolo's reign as the leader of the strongest mafia in the series!

Instagram Cosplayer SaiWestWood shared this amazingly pitch perfect cosplay of Trish, the daughter of Diavolo, who joined the other characters of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure with an attire and aesthetic that is completely unique from any other character that we've ever seen in pop culture:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has focused on the differences between generations, with each season introducing a brand new Joestar with either Stands or power that are bound within "the Ripple"! The story of Trish and her father was a tragic one, as the lost daughter of the mob boss was seen by him as a liability that could be used against him. With this being a disturbing relationship between parent and daughter, the season ends with Trish gaining her freedom and helping her mad father's reign!

