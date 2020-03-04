Viral Pokemon Post Honors Team Rocket’s Best Plan to Date

Team Rocket has had their fair share of plans to steal Pokemon, to say nothing of Ash Ketchum’s Pikachu, and one fan has revisited one of their best plans to date with a hilarious post! Jesse, James, and Meowth have attempted to fulfill their organization’s plans of world domination by swiping some of the most powerful pocket monsters that roam the world, and in the recent season of the anime, have been given some brand new powerful tech in order to do so. The video clip is absolutely hilarious and may have indeed been their best plan!

The trio of antagonists in Pokemon have been hassling Ash Ketchum since the very beginning of his journey, employing a number of different creatures and technology in an attempt to fulfill their goals. While their efforts are normally played more for laughs than any serious attempt to disrupt the journey of Ash as he journeys to become the best trainer in the world, it’s clear that sometimes their plans can bare fruit! In this clip, we see Team Rocket hilariously employ a spring loaded boxing glove, getting Ash’s attention by pointing up and snatching Pikachu right from his shoulder.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit User DarkHoundOne shared the amusing clip from earlier on in the Pokemon franchise which shows how amazingly easy it was to trick Ash Ketchum by Jesse, James, and Meowth simply using a basic piece of technology to distract him in order to swipe his most popular pocket monster:

Recently, it was shown that Team Rocket will be making another leap from the anime series to the big screen as they were featured in the upcoming jungle adventure, Pokemon: Coco. With the new film releasing later this year, it promises to introduce audiences to a brand new Pokemon called Zarude, a large dark ape that swings through the jungles alongside its currently unnamed trainer. While we still don’t have a firm understanding of the story or Team Rocket’s role within it, it’s clear that the upcoming jungle excursion will give us a brand new look into the world of Pokemon!

What do you think of Team Rocket’s “best plan” to capture Pikachu? What was your favorite Team Rocket moment in the series to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!