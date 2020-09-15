Primal Unleashes Bloody Trailer for New Episodes

✖

Adult Swim's Primal is one of the most popular animated series of the programming block on Cartoon Network to date, following the story of a caveman and a dinosaur's shaky friendship, named Spear and Fang, and to hype fans up for the upcoming new episodes has released a trailer that shows the series will continue to not hold anything back with its gruesome detail. Released by the same creative mind behind Samurai Jack in Genndy Tartakovsky, the upcoming new episodes will be the tail end of the first season that originally debuted with six episodes in its run.

Primal, as mentioned above, hasn't been afraid to show off just how brutal the prehistoric world of Spear and Fang could truly be. One of the strengths of the series isn't just the amazing animation created by Tartakovsky and company, but also in its simplistic story telling that is able to tell compelling adventures with essentially no dialogue. With the end of the first half seemingly showing us the deaths of both Spear and Fang as they battled against a clan of prehistoric primates who gathered in a colosseum, we're definitely excited to see where the series continues toward its season finale!

Adult Swim shared the new trailer via their Official Twitter Account, also sharing the fact that the series would be making its return on the Cartoon Network programming block beginning on October 4th, as well as being released on HBO Max for subscribers to stream at their leisure:

Only the savage survive. Genndy Tartakovsky’s #Primal returns on October 4 at 11:30pm ET/PT on #adultswim. Watch the first five episodes on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/FVAE977uL2 — adultswim (@adultswim) September 15, 2020

Fans of the bloody series have more to look forward from this gruesome, brutal world as following this debut of the second half of the first season, Cartoon Network will be producing a second season of ten episodes to continue the story of this prehistoric world. Primal is definitely one of the most breath taking series on television, animated or otherwise, telling a story that is seemingly timeless and will go down as a classic animated series for years to come. From what we see in this new trailer, Spear and Fang will be tearing their way through a number of new threats!

Are you hyped for the return of Adult Swim's Primal? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and this prehistoric world!