Primal to Return with New Episodes This October

Adult Swim has a solid history with fans, and it has impressed them time and again with original series. Most recently, audiences found themselves enamored by Primal as the show gave fans a peek at Genndy Tartakovsky's newest story. Now, it seems the series is ready for a comeback, and it will be coming to Adult Swim sooner rather than later.

Over on Twitter, Adult Swim announced the news earlier today. The late-night block confirmed five new episodes have been made of Primal, and they will begin airing in early October.

"Spear and Fang continue their journey together with five all-new episodes of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal premiering Sunday, October 4 at 11:30pm ET/PT on Adult Swim," the page shared.

Of course, this news got fans hyped as Primal was a critical hit. The series was only critiqued for its short length, but these five episodes will continue the story. You can watch all of Primal's existing episodes through HBO Max now to get ready for the release of these new episodes.

If you need some more information on Primal, the show tells the story of a caveman known as Spear who lives at the brink of evolution. He is joined by his comrade Fang, a female T-Rex, as they fight to survive in the face of personal loss. Their tragic histories force the pair to work together even when it isn't convenient, and Primal's tough topics made it a winner with fans.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.