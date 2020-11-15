Primal Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look in New Clip

Adult Swim has shared a special behind-the-scenes look at the makings of Genndy Tartakovsky's newest series, Primal. After debuting the first five episodes of the series back in 2019, the series returned for the second half of its first season earlier this Fall. It was a huge hit among fans during both premieres as Tartakosky's newest series takes the creator's action talent in a whole new direction. Opting to focus on a story completely without dialogue, Primal has to convey quite a lot through character expressions, actions, and environments. Now this new behind-the-scenes video is a good example of the work needed to make this happen.

Debuted during the virtual Adult Swim Festival from over the weekend, this video shows much of the work behind the scenes that goes into making each episode of Primal. Series creator Genndy Tartakovsky breaks down working with French studio, Studio La Cachette, going dialogue free for the most part, and more. You can check it out in the video above!

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis earlier this year, Tartakovsky opened up about how he came up with the idea for Primal in the first place, "It actually started off as a kid's show," Tartakovsky said as he noted how it evolved from more of a children's program to the brutal, action-packed series that it is today, "I was doodling this little caveman type kid, and the little baby T-Rex, and they would have adventures together, but it never went anywhere and it didn't feel original."

Elaborating further, Tartakovsky then revealed how he wanted to explore more of the silent sequences considering the response to them during Samurai Jack's fifth season run premieres on Adult Swim, "And then later, when we were doing the adult Samurai Jack, there was such a strong reaction from the silent sequences. The ones without dialogue that I started to think about, 'I wonder if I could do a show with just meet up of these sequences.'"

Primal has been officially picked up for a second season releasing sometime next year. Like the first episode of the series, the second season has been confirmed for a ten episode order.