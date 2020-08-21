Samurai Jack Trends on Social Media as Fans Celebrate the Series
Samurai Jack is one of the most well received animated series ever released, and fans have been celebrating the series so much that it even was trending on Twitter! With the release of the brand new Samurai Jack game, Battle Through Time (you can check out ComicBook.com's full review here), fans have taken the opportunity to use the most of this spotlight by highlighting some of their most favorite moments, characters, and quirks of the original series. Most of all, many fans have just been transported back to its 2000s heyday with this trip down memory lane.
Samurai Jack was so popular with fans, in fact, that it actually returned for a fifth and final season years after it originally came to an end on Cartoon Network. This final season debuted exclusively on Adult Swim and featured a more violent tone than seen in the original series as it brought Jack's story to its end.
Read on to see what fans are celebrating about Samurai Jack's full five season run below, and let us know what you think! What were some of your favorite moments of the series? Favorite characters? Favorite fights? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Full of Classic Moments!
In celebration of Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, here's one of my favorite moments from the show. pic.twitter.com/6W5QbeMuDe— MisAnthro Pony (@MisAnthroPony) August 21, 2020
...Good Plot
Rewatching all of Samurai Jack for the plot
the plot: pic.twitter.com/g1IVghgAw0— KATE SÁNCHEZ ⁷ @ #FantastiaFest (@OhMyMithrandir) August 20, 2020
EXTRA THICK
Since Samurai Jack is trending pic.twitter.com/LGZg3TGcR8— No Context HBO Max (@hbo_max_context) August 21, 2020
The Imakandi Episode Was Definitely a Great One!
Samurai jack is trending and id like to remind everone that there is an episode that heavily features these cool ass lion men called Imakandi. pic.twitter.com/WjlEFKZzBY— Azul 1312 (@CobaltCerberus) August 21, 2020
A Much Different Look for Aku...
Aku sketch from a while back! #samuraijack #illustration #digitalpainting pic.twitter.com/feEbdvg84I— Jason Kang (@ArtofJasonKang) August 21, 2020
It Was So Hype Back in the Early 2000s
Since Samurai Jack is trending, I can only imagine the hype surrounding it back in the day. pic.twitter.com/Jx4X5kn2Ji— 📼Home Video History📼 (@VhsHistory) August 21, 2020
Truly Flawless.
Samurai Jack ‘s writing was flawless. glad to see it trending. pic.twitter.com/zzPofRXCjE— kai 希 (@kaikayslife) August 21, 2020
The Good Ole Days
Saw Samurai jack trending and I remembered the good ol times. Samurai jack at 10:30 after Megas XLR on cartoon network. Only the real ones remember pic.twitter.com/I3VTi4wrsR— Pasi Nemhandu (@ImJamesBaldwin) August 21, 2020
