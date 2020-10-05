Primal Fans are Loving the Series' Return to Adult Swim

After a long wait, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal has finally returned to Adult Swim with new episodes and fans are absolutely loving it. The newest series from Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tarakovsky was a huge hit when it made its initial five episode debut last October, but fans have been anxiously awaiting to see when the series would continue with new episodes. After surprisingly debuting a brand new episode during the special April Fool's Day version of Adult Swim's broadcast, the series has officially returned with the final five episodes of the first season.

With the first five episodes of Primal's debut season already being masterpieces in their own right, there has been a ton of anticipation from fans curious to see how another wave of episodes could even follow such an intense first round. But now that the series has had it's midseason premiere, it's big with fans.

