Primal Fans are Loving the Series' Return to Adult Swim
After a long wait, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal has finally returned to Adult Swim with new episodes and fans are absolutely loving it. The newest series from Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tarakovsky was a huge hit when it made its initial five episode debut last October, but fans have been anxiously awaiting to see when the series would continue with new episodes. After surprisingly debuting a brand new episode during the special April Fool's Day version of Adult Swim's broadcast, the series has officially returned with the final five episodes of the first season.
With the first five episodes of Primal's debut season already being masterpieces in their own right, there has been a ton of anticipation from fans curious to see how another wave of episodes could even follow such an intense first round. But now that the series has had it's midseason premiere, it's big with fans.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Primal's return to Adult Swim for its final five episodes, and let us know what you think! Did you like Primal's first five episodes? What did you think of the midseason premiere? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
HERE WE GO
HERE WE GO! #Primal #genndytartakovsky #adultswim pic.twitter.com/naPfSpJq0K— NX258 (@Nexus2622) October 5, 2020
FIREEEE
#PRIMAL IS BACK AND STARTS NOW pic.twitter.com/fWoMcU9MbT— Steven (@sdurso5) October 5, 2020
Great Start!
Part 2 is off to a good start #Primal— Techno Tron (@mlp_techno_tron) October 5, 2020
She's Okay!
Fang is ok! Yay! #Primal— TheBlazingSunPony 🔥 (@SunBurnMLP) October 5, 2020
She's Pulling Through!
I’m so happy that Fang is alive! She’s hurt bad but she’s alive! 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 #Primal— ~Shalivia Pope~ (@LearN_My_EnigmA) October 5, 2020
That Big Brain Energy
Spear has big brain #Primal— CrazyAnxiousCat (@CrazyAnxiousCat) October 5, 2020
Always on Point
The sound editing is on point. You always feel like you at their location. #Primal— Metroplex Boomin (@soundwave803) October 5, 2020
Spear and Fang are Back in Action!
The duo is back! Great season 1 part two so far! #Primal pic.twitter.com/Mp6Hdgr4T5— EJW Studios (@ElijahAnimator) October 5, 2020
IT. HAS. BEGUN
well this is only the beginning and its great to be back for Primal part 2
I give this premiere a 9 out of 10
so now: pic.twitter.com/sdqbY3LdVF— 🖤🧡🌈 𝖂𝖔𝖑𝖋 𝕮𝖔𝖑𝖙 🌈💙🖤 (@NativeBrony_91) October 5, 2020
Facts
I am really glad #Primal exists, adult animation needs this.— Adam Dayton (@ShardShinjuku) October 5, 2020