Primal Shares Sneak Peek at Season 2 Finale: Watch

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is gearing up for the final episode of the second season, and Adult Swim has given fans the first sneak peek look at the big finale with a new clip showing a glimpse into Mira's tragic past! The second season of the series has been much more intense and brutal than anything we got to see in the original run of episodes. Kicking off the new season as Spear and Fang chased Mira across the ocean, the series introduced the duo (and fans) to a much more advanced world than ever seen in the first season of the series.

The intensity of the series grew even more to evolve alongside the more aggressive and intelligent threats from the series' central new antagonistic group, but at the same time has also delivered much more of that heavy emotion fans also have been falling in love with in this bleak world. That's especially the case with the first clip from Season 2's final episode, which dives into how Mira ended up being captured and thrown into slavery in the first place. You can check out the sneak peek clip from Primal's Season 2 episode, "Echoes of Eternity" below:

Ever since she was first introduced to the series in the final episode of the first season, fans have gotten to see whole new sides of Mira through her fights alongside Spear so far. This has given us a window into this other side of the world that had introduced Spear to a whole new mystical level of threats on a scale he has never come across before. It's offered a whole new kind of vision for the series moving forward, and teasing what to expect from the final episode of such an evolutionary season overall.

If you wanted to check out the animated series for yourself, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is now streaming with HBO Max as the Season 2 finale will become available after it first airs on Adult Swim on September 16th at 12:00AM EST. if you're curious as to how the second season turned out, you can check out ComicBook.com's review of Primal Season 2 here. An excerpt from the review teases the season as such, "Everything about Primal Season 2 is bigger, better, more intense, and more brutal than ever. Meeting the challenge of following up a masterpiece head on, the second season does not shy away from carving its own path to become great in its own right."

