Primal Shares First Look at Season 2 Premiere: Watch

Genndy Tarakovsky's Primal will be returning for its highly anticipated second season later this month, and Adult Swim has shared the first look at the Season 2 premiere with a special new clip! Adult Swim is having quite the busy Summer thus far as not only have major animated originals such as Birdgirl and Tuca & Bertie have returned for new episodes, but they are already gearing up for their next major returning series. With the first season of Genndy Tarakovsky's Primal going on to win Emmy awards and more, fans have been bracing themselves for the kind of intensity we could be expecting to see from the rest of the season.

With Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal premiering on Thursday, July 21st at midnight on Adult Swim (and streaming the next day on HBO Max), Adult Swim is getting ready for the new season by giving fans the first look at its premiere. This new clip teases not only the new addition to the season, Mira, but the fact that Spear and Fang will be focusing their efforts on saving this new addition for the second go around. You can check out the first look from Season 2's premiere below as released by Adult Swim:

As for what we can expect to see in the new season, Adult Swim teases Primal's second season as such, "Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal follows the tale of Spear (Aaron LaPlante), a caveman at the dawn of evolution, as he forms an unlikely friendship with Fang, a nearly extinct dinosaur. In the second season, Spear and Fang journey to a new world to rescue Mira (Laëtitia Eïdo) from her captors, only to find a place filled with savage brutality."

Primal's first season was one of the most explosive Adult Swim animated series debuts in such time, and in the years since Genndy Tartakovsky has become such a notable name with Warner Bros. that the creator has signed an exclusive deal with the company and Cartoon Network to showcase more original projects in the future. That means that this second season is only one of the many things to look forward to from the creator for the foreseeable future.

How do you like this first look at Primal Season 2's premiere? Are you excited to check out the new season with Adult Swim? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!