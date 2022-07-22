Primal: First Two Episodes of Season Two Are Now Online

Genndy Tartakovsky is well known within the world of animation, originally making a name for himself with the likes of Samurai Jack and Dexter's Laboratory, two of Cartoon Network's biggest original series. Being no stranger to the world of adult animation, Tatakovsky has returned to the bloody prehistoric world of Spear and Fang via the second season of Primal, which has released its first two episodes online. With the first season coming to an end on a big cliffhanger, season two starts right where the previous entries left off while also having plenty of Primal's traditional bloody battles.

The two first episodes of Primal Season two are "Sea of Despair" and "Shadow of Fate", with the first focusing on the caveman and his trusty T-Rex taking to the sea in an attempt to save the kidnapped Mira, and the second deciding to split the two best friends from one another as each face down a unique new challenge. Needless to say, these initial entries definitely manage to live up to the original adventures of Spear and Fang. While the first season had an almost anthology story structure, Tartakovsky has stated in the past that season two will focus on an overarching story as the prehistoric heroes attempt to save Mira from a fate yet unknown.

You can watch the new episodes of Primal's second season on HBO Max here.

