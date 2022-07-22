Primal: First Two Episodes of Season Two Are Now Online
Genndy Tartakovsky is well known within the world of animation, originally making a name for himself with the likes of Samurai Jack and Dexter's Laboratory, two of Cartoon Network's biggest original series. Being no stranger to the world of adult animation, Tatakovsky has returned to the bloody prehistoric world of Spear and Fang via the second season of Primal, which has released its first two episodes online. With the first season coming to an end on a big cliffhanger, season two starts right where the previous entries left off while also having plenty of Primal's traditional bloody battles.
The two first episodes of Primal Season two are "Sea of Despair" and "Shadow of Fate", with the first focusing on the caveman and his trusty T-Rex taking to the sea in an attempt to save the kidnapped Mira, and the second deciding to split the two best friends from one another as each face down a unique new challenge. Needless to say, these initial entries definitely manage to live up to the original adventures of Spear and Fang. While the first season had an almost anthology story structure, Tartakovsky has stated in the past that season two will focus on an overarching story as the prehistoric heroes attempt to save Mira from a fate yet unknown.
You can watch the new episodes of Primal's second season on HBO Max here.
Tonight at Midnight Primal Season 2 begins on Adult Swim, then the next day on HBOMax. There will be two shows back to back, I storyboarded the second one called Shadow of Fate. Please watch!
Below are some boards from the last episode of Season 1, Slave of the Scorpion. pic.twitter.com/vQ5xdqqnTX— David Krentz (@DavidKrentz1) July 21, 2022
IT'S OUT! My ID for @adultswim and Genndy Tartakovsky's PRIMAL!
Was approached by Adult Swim to based on my clear interest in drawing big creatures, and was given almost free reign to create an ident starring these characters.#animation #celanimation #TVPaint #2dAnimation pic.twitter.com/nHTCR8zfS4— Emma Ehrling . (@EmmaEhrling) July 22, 2022
Those first two episodes were great. Looking forward to the rest of this season #Primal on [adult swim]— Anthony M (@ant3YT94) July 22, 2022
Completely forgot Primal on Adult Swim existed and just watched my first episode and this shit is the truth— little socialist bukowski (@trillharris) July 22, 2022
The 1st episode of S2 of #Primal features a caveman and a T-Rex fighting a Megalodon during a hurricane – if that doesn’t make you want to watch it immediately I wonder if you’re alive inside. It’s on Adult Swim and HBOMax.— Friendly Neighborhood Skeletor (@Solomonster54) July 22, 2022
It's here!#PrimalSeason2 https://t.co/gUiVQAq64V— Mr_Nope | Alex (@AlexPoilrouge) July 22, 2022
The 1st 2 eps of the new season #Primal, were just... eps 1 was so good, but eps 2, that one just took my breath over what went down! This will be an Incredible Season!@adultswim @hbomax #GenndyTartakovsky pic.twitter.com/nBkrAkOMvn— CrusaderV27 (@JustinAzevedo10) July 22, 2022