Pringles to Launch New Rick and Morty Flavors

Rick and Morty has already branched out with a Pickle Rick inspired flavor for Pringles, and now Pringles has announced that new flavors are on the way. Beginning their partnership with Pringles earlier this year with the launch of the Pickle Rick inspired flavor (capping off with a hilarious Super Bowl 2020 commercial) Rick and Morty is now expanding its crisp flavor universe with two more flavors inspired by Morty and Mr. Meeseeks. Now you will be able to stack more flavors to create new ones just as the robot Morty jokes about in the commercial!

Starting this month, all three of the Rick and Morty inspired Pringles flavors will be available for purchase at Walmart and Walmart.com while supplies last. The two new flavors joining the already in production Pickle Rick are "Honey Mustard Morty" and "Look at Me! I’m Cheddar & Sour Cream." Here's a breakdown of each flavor as detailed by Pringles:

Pickle Rick – Paying homage to the classic episode “Pickle Rick” —in which the eccentric scientist Rick Sanchez turns himself into a pickle to avoid family therapy—Pringlesis re- launching their special edition, collectable Pickle Rick flavor previously released in February.

Honey Mustard Morty – The sweet flavor profile perfectly embodies Morty Smith’s well- mannered and blissfully ignorant nature, while the slight hint of tanginess reflects the risky adventures he’s unwillingly roped into by his Grandpa Rick.

Look at Me! I’m Cheddar & Sour Cream – Mr. Meeseeks tall, powder-blue figure is naturally emulated in this narrow can of Pringles crisps. Since existence is pain for a Meeseeks, you better eat these crisps fast—which should be no problem given how delicious these flavors are.

(Photo: Pringles / Adult Swim)

Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles, had this to say about the upcoming flavors, "After launching the Pickle Rick crisps for the 2020 Big Game, the response from both fanbases was literally out of this world. The Pringles brand prides itself on pushing fans to find new, creative ways to unlock endless dimensions of flavor. Paired with the standout hit, Pringles Pickle Rick crisps, these snackable, stackable crunchy treats are an absolute must-have for fans.”

Jill King, senior vice president, marketing and partnerships at Adult Swim said the following about this team up, “Through our partnership with Pringles, both brands have had the unique opportunity to bring engaging content to Rick and Morty fans...With the expansion of our partnership, we’re giving two other key characters their moment to shine in Pringles form.”

Rick and Morty Season 5 is currently in the works with Adult Swim, but does not yet have a concrete release window or date as of this writing. Are you excited for more Rick and Morty? What did you think of the Pickle Rick flavored Pringles? Curious to try the two new flavors? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!