Rick and Morty Shares First Look at Season 5

Rick and Morty's fourth season wrapped up earlier this year with no signs of the fifth season just yet, but now Adult Swim has shocked with the first full look at Season 5! Shared directly to their YouTube page during the Comic-Con at Home and Adult Swim Con weekend, this first look at the fifth season features an animatic from an upcoming episode of the series. This clip sees the two of them in peril as Rick gives up all hope before Morty finds a hilarious well of inspiration to draw from as he suddenly then vows to get them home.

This is all before the hilarious ending of the clip that sees the two of them in more hot water from a pretty surprising source. But it's all the kind of final, hilarious twist that the series has become especially known for in the last few seasons of the series. You can check out the first look in the clip above!

Unfortunately, there is currently no update as to when Season 5 of the series will hit. But seeing this first look at the series in action, it's clear that the work is currently being done. But complications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will likely throw a wrench into things as well. In a previous interview, Sarah Chalke (the voice behind Beth Smith) mentioned that the cast themselves had yet to read for the season at the time of that interview, "So, season 5, we haven't read yet...They're writing it already. But as it stands, we are going to most likely hold off on recording until things settle down a little bit, in terms of when… you know, maybe if there was an option that we could possibly record… you know, when we could record back at the studio.

This clip does feature some voice work, and teases the kind of multiple dimension shenanigans that fans have come to love, so perhaps things have progressed further? We'll know for sure soon as the wait for Rick and Morty Season 5 continues! What did you think of this first look? Ready to see more from the new season? What did you think of Season 4? How are you liking Rick and Morty as a whole so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

