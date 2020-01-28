Rick and Morty Releases First Pringles Super Bowl Commercial

After a few years of adventuring through different dimensions, the journey of Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty has led them to the Super Bowl. Adult Swim‘s hit series Rick and Morty has partnered with Pringles for a new ad campaign that will center around commercials during this Sunday’s big game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. The first commercial to stem from the partnership was released online Tuesday morning, and it’s as wild and meta as any episode of Rick and Morty.

In the ad, Rick and Summer are watching TV and making fun of a Pringles commercial that depicts someone stacking the chips in order to create different flavor combinations. Morty then appears with several containers of Pringles, trying to convince his family to stack chips with him. That’s when things start to get crazy. You can check out the full ad in the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Judging by the way the commercial ends, it’s entirely possible that this is just one of multiple ads that will be released during the Super Bowl this weekend. There’s got to be more to the Pringles/Mortybot saga, especially considering the teaser that was released online featured footage that wasn’t seen here in the commercial.

In addition to the Super Bowl ad campaign, Pringles has also teamed with Rick and Morty to release a Pickle Rick flavor chip, inspired by the character from the show.

“We want to do something completely new for the brand for the 2020 Big Game and are thrilled to be partnering with Adult Swim and Rick and Morty, a show which continues to grow in popularity year after year and enjoys a cult fan following,” said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. “We hope the new special edition Pickle Rick flavor will be a hit with the show’s fans.”

“We’re very thoughtful about who we partner with around Rick and Morty and we couldn’t be more pleased with our new relationship with Pringles,” said Jill King, senior vice president, marketing and partnerships, Adult Swim. “Not only are the Rick and Morty show creators making a hilarious spot for the Big Game, we’re extending this partnership in really exciting ways, all year long. Rick and Morty fans are going to be given amazing new opportunities to illustrate their love for this iconic show, thanks to Pringles.”

What do you think of the new Pringles ad? Is there more to come during the game? Let us know in the comments!