Re:Zero Fans Update Subaru's Death Count Following Season 2 Midseason Finale

It is no secret that shonen anime isn't afraid to kill characters off, and fans know that well. From Dragon Ball to One Piece, these adventure series aren't afraid to kill off a hero when the time comes. Of course, series like Re:Zero have taken that truth to a new level, and it seems the anime pushed its limits further with its recent midseason finale.

After all, Subaru has died his fair share of times in season two as is. With only half the season down, Subaru is in a more difficult place than ever. He has died a handful of times in the past several episodes, and the folks at Crunchyroll has made a tally of Subaru's deaths to date.

The hero's first death of season two took place in its premiere. Subaru died for the twelfth time in the series overall this time. He killed himself in an attempt to save Rem, but that isn't the only time he's died in season two.

Subaru was killed in episode 30 after he encountered Elsa Granhiert. The hero was dispatched quickly, and he died again two weeks later with episode 32. His fifteenth overall death came with episode 33, and Subaru kicked the bucket once more with episode 35. His most recent death was counted in episode 36, so you can see why this second season has been rough. So far, our main character has died seventeen times overall with six of those deaths come from season 2 so far. There is no telling how the back half of the season will go, so let's hope Subaru is bracing himself for the inevitable.

