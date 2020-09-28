Re:Zero Midseason Finale Promises to Introduce a Major Witch

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is fast approaching the midseason finale for the second season, and now the preview for the final teases a major witch introduction with the full debut of the Witch of Envy. The second season has (quite literally) tested Subaru Natsuki more than ever before, but at the same time, he has also discovered more about the witch that has put the Return by Death curse put on him. Even coming face to face with her in a previous episode, the finale will now have them directly confronting one another.

The midseason's penultimate episode saw Subaru reaching out to the Witch of Greed, Echidna, one last time for guidance as she's helped him out quite a bit thus far. But this latest tea party quickly goes awry as Echidna makes her true purpose for helping Subaru so much known, and soon even Satella, the Witch of Envy, makes her appearance.

Subaru had come across Satella during one of his Return by Death loops, and he saw just how deadly she could be up close. But at the same time, it was an even more chilling appearance as Satella kept proclaiming her love for him. But now she'll have another chance to get right next to him.

But things don't seem right as the other witches clearly have something against Satella. The preview for the midseason finale only makes things worse for Subaru as it seems like he's going to die pretty soon after Satella first arrives. But this is going to be his (and ours) first real clue as to why he's going through all of this in the first place.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has been expanding the world around Subaru's curse as it's introduced us to the witches over its run thus far, and it's going to be curious to see where it goes next when the second season of the series returns for its second half next year. But what do you think?

