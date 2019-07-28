Re:Zero Frozen Bonds OVA Releases New Trailer

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- was one of the most popular anime debuts of 2016, and it will soon be coming back for a whole new season of episodes in a currently unconfirmed date in the future. But before this major anime return, fans in Japan will be able to explore this franchise once more with the second major OVA release from the series gearing up for its premiere in Japanese theaters later this November.

This new OVA, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Frozen Bonds, will be a special prequel taking place before the events of the first season. And now fans have gotten a much better look at it than ever thanks to a new trailer which you can see in the video above! There’s a new poster for the special too, and you can find it below.

The new OVA will adapt the light novel story of the same name, Re:Zero Kara Hajimeru Zenjitsu-tan: Hyoketsu no Kizuna, a prequel packed in with the home video release of the anime series in Japan. This short story tells the first time Emilia met with her crystal guardian Puck, and this trailer teases some of the mysterious and fearsome circumstances that brought the two of them together. The OVA will begin screening in Japan on November 8th, and follows the first successful OVA theatrical release which hit theaters last October.

This will be a great warm-up for many fans waiting for the second season of the series, for sure. Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World is a series of light novels originally created by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations provided by Shinichirou Otsuka in 2014. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item.

After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf. The series was adapted into three different manga series by Daichi Matsue and Makoto Fugetsu, and was adapted into an anime series by White Fox in 2016 that ran for 25 episodes. It has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press.