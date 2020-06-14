Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Shares New Season 2 Poster

When it comes to this year's anime schedule, some shows are more anticipated than others. It is no surprise that Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World is high on that list. Now, fans have something new to look forward to with the new season as a poster for the comeback has gone live.

Recently, Re:Zero got fans all excited when a new trailer debuted for its second season. The lengthy teaser got fans caught up with the events of season one while introducing the new threat in season two. Now, those characters are being highlighted once more.

As you can see below, the poster features our main characters as they are trapped in a blue crystal. It is in the hands of our baddie which the new season two trailer introduced, and there is a slew of girls behind the pale villain who look rather distressed.

(Photo: White Fox)

This second season may have taken some time to get going, but its teasers have all been worth the wait. The series was first given an anime makeover back in June 2014 before the season wrapped a year later. In the years since a few OVA specials were released, but season two has finally come around more than 5 years after the show debuted. The outbreak of COVID-19 may have delayed the season but White Fox was determined to get these episodes out in 2020. So if you are eager to check out Re:Zero, you will be able to watch it starting in July.

Want to know more about Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World? You can read up on its synopsis below courtesy of MAL:

"When Subaru Natsuki leaves the convenience store, the last thing he expects is to be wrenched from his everyday life and dropped into a fantasy world. Things aren't looking good for the bewildered teenager; however, not long after his arrival, he is attacked by some thugs. Armed with only a bag of groceries and a now useless cell phone, he is quickly beaten to a pulp. Fortunately, a mysterious beauty named Satella, in hot pursuit after the one who stole her insignia, happens upon Subaru and saves him. In order to thank the honest and kindhearted girl, Subaru offers to help in her search, and later that night, he even finds the whereabouts of that which she seeks. But unbeknownst to them, a much darker force stalks the pair from the shadows, and just minutes after locating the insignia, Subaru and Satella are brutally murdered.

However, Subaru immediately reawakens to a familiar scene—confronted by the same group of thugs, meeting Satella all over again—the enigma deepens as history inexplicably repeats itself."

Will you be watching this new season?

