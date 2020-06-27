Re:Zero Introduces New Character in Latest Game Trailer

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is branching out with its very first console game effort, and it's bringing a brand new character to the fold with it. Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne is currently slated to release on PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch later this year in both Japan and outside territories, and with it comes a brand new story expanding the world of the original series. But not to worry about whether or not these expansions will fit into the series' canon as this story will feature close supervision by original series author Tappei Nagatsuki.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- introduced us to the idea of the Royal Selection in which five candidates vie for the throne. The new game will throw a wrench into things with the new character Melty, who is actually a sixth candidate.

Featuring not only a brand new character and a story supervised by the author of the original light novels Tappei Nagatsuki, but even more new characters will be featured designed by original series illustrator Shinichirou Otsuka. You can dig more into the new character and scenario with The Prophecy of the Throne's debut trailer that you can check out in the video above!

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne is officially described a such, "One month after Subaru's new life in another world began, an emissary sent by the royal castle suddenly appears with news that the royal selection has been postponed, but offers no reason as to why. The postponement of this grand event that decides the next ruler of the Kingdom of Lugunica stirs Subaru and his friends into action. They return to the royal capital only to find that a sixth candidate has claimed their stake for the throne. But the Dragon Stone prophesizes that only five candidates would be chosen. With one candidate being an imposter, suspicions are immediately cast toward one woman in particular: Emilia. What answers lie beyond the mysterious web of assassinations, betrayal, and conspiracies...?"

It's going to be a huge year for fans of this franchise as not only will Re:Zero be branching out with a console game release, but its much anticipated second season will be debuting as part of the Summer 2020 anime season as well. Are you excited for either of these new releases? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.