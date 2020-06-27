The Summer 2020 Anime You Need to Check Out

The Summer 2020 anime season is almost here, and there are a ton of new anime series to check out and enjoy. But which anime should you be keeping an eye out for in particular? It's always a toss up as more and more new releases vie for your attention every few months, and this upcoming season is no different. Not only are there going to be quite a lot of brand new projects making their debut on screen, but several major projects postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be premiering alongside these brand new works too. This definitely will not be all there is to offer as many of the weekly projects delayed due to COVID-19 complications will be airing through the next few months as well. More so than any season in recent memory, the Summer 2020 new anime wave will be chocked full of things you will want to see. ComicBook.com is here with a brief rundown of some of the highlights from the coming season, so read on to see our suggestions of Summer 2020 anime you should check out! Of course, our list can't cover everything. So be sure to let us know which anime you're looking forward to this season in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff if you want @Valdezology on Twitter!

Fire Force Season 2 Premiere Date: July 3rd (Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW) After wrapping the first season late last year, fans were left on the hook with the promise of another season in the works. The waiting is finally over for this release, however, as Fire Force's highly anticipated second season is now on the way this Summer. The first season ended in the middle of the fight between the White-Clad and Shinra's Company 8, and the major underlying conspiracy behind the Special Fire Force is only getting deeper. The second season of the series will not only introduce new characters fans have been wanting to see in the anime, but will also include much of the same fierce action that fans fell in love with during the first season. Cross our fingers that the second season is just as well received as the first!

SUPER HXEROS Premiere Date: July 3rd (FunimationNOW) Each season has a series that stands out for one reason or another, and that's especially true of the Summer. This Summer in particular seems specifically heated with a number of more fan service type of premises. But copious amounts of fan service might not be what SUPER HXEROS is going for. As it seems like it's going to be an outright parody of these kinds of shows as the characters tap into their sexually charged energies to combat an invading force. Funimation has the exclusive streaming rights to this series, and they describe SUPER HXEROS as such, "Earth faces an unprecedented threat from an invasion by the mysterious Kiseichuu. The Kiseichuu feed on human sexual energy, also known as 'H-energy,' and weaken the human population. High school student Retto Enjo is a member of the hero group HXEROS, who fight together to save the Earth from the Kiseichuu."

The God of High School Premiere Date: July 6th (Crunchyroll) Crunchyroll began launching their line of Crunchyroll Original anime projects this year with the releases of In/Spectre and Tower of God, and soon they will debuting the second of their major collaborative efforts with WEBTOON, The God of High School. Tower of God ended up becoming one of the best received anime of the Spring 2020 anime season, so fans are hoping that The God of High School can continue that trend of success through the rest of the Summer. Like Tower of God, The God of High School adapts a long running and highly successful webcomic and is a welcome return to the nostalgic high school fighting setting that many anime and manga projects had 20 or so years ago. This, of course, is not all there is to this mysterious webcomic series and we'll all see for ourselves soon!

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Premiere Date: July 4th (Crunchyroll) Just as its title suggests, The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants will fill the slot of anyone looking for some new and light fantasy fare for the season. Rather than be a complete Isekai anime, this series instead takes a powerful demon lord as he reincarnates as a younger version of himself years later and attends a school full of other magically powered descendants vying to be his replacement. This will most likely be one of those series with a lot of heroines working alongside the main hero, but hopefully the Demon King twist is what helps it over the top. But at the very least, it will be one of the pillars of the Summer season. Aniplex of America describes it as such, "The tyrannical Demon King has been reincarnated after 2000 years. However, his suitability to the academy that educates candidates to become the new Demon King…renders him a misfit!"

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 Premiere Date: July 8th (Crunchyroll) As one of the major series originally scheduled for Spring, there's been a ton of fan anticipation building for Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-'s return season. Following a successful first season run four years ago, we have been waiting for quite a long time to see what's next in Subaru's story. We have seen a few new releases for the series in the years since, but this second season is the first full return to form for the franchise since 2016. Very little is known about what to expect from the second season of the series, but our first look into these new episodes introduced several new characters, new mysteries, and will hopefully bring us one step closer into figuring out the secret behind Subaru's Return By Death curse.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Premiere Date: July 9th (Crunchyroll) Like fantasy action series, each anime season tends to always have one romantic comedy that sticks out for one reason for another. This time around its the adaptation of Reiji Miyajima's Rent-A-Girlfriend, which has a fun twist on the usual romantic trappings. This time around, a young and dejected boy ends up renting a girlfriend through a special service in order to visit his sick grandmother and she falls so in love with the fake girlfriend that the boy ends up having to rent her services over and over. The additional layer the series gets from the transactions between characters does have the potential to go the wrong way for either character, but let's cross our fingers that this one stays wholesome. Or if it does decide to lean into the more fan service side of things, it should at least go all in.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax Premiere Date: July 10th (HIDIVE) Speaking of great romantic comedies, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU will soon be ending one of the best romance dramas of the last few years. After rescheduling from its originally planned premiere last April, this series will be returning with the third and final season of the anime for the Summer anime season. The final light novels of the original books have released in Japan, and now the anime will be wrapping up the story for fans waiting off of the that harsh cliffhanger at the end of the second season. My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax will serve as the final season of the series, and hopefully that means we won't be getting a cliffhanger before it's all over. It's been tough to wait to see what was to come next after that Season 2 finale, and at least we can all jump into this run knowing that there's a true end in sight.