Re:Zero Season 2 Confirms Split Cour Release

It has been a long time coming, but Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World is ready to make waves this year. The hit anime is slated to drop its second season next month after fans waited years for the release. As you can expect, thousands of fans are eager to know when Re:Zero will run out of new episodes, and it turns out the show will take a seasonal break to get a split cour release.

The news about Re:Zero and its split cours went live the other day. After the new season posted another trailer for fans, a report surfaced confirming Re:Zero will take up two cours. It will begin in the Summer 2020 cour before returning next January to finish things off.

Currently, it looks like twelve episodes of Re:Zero will air this year, and that will take the season into September. The show will be on a break from October to December, but it is slated to return in January 2021. Of course, this could change if the distribution schedule gets messed up by a COVID-19 wave, so fans will want to keep a close eye on this release.

(Photo: White Fox)

Want to know more about Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World? You can read up on its synopsis below courtesy of MAL:

"When Subaru Natsuki leaves the convenience store, the last thing he expects is to be wrenched from his everyday life and dropped into a fantasy world. Things aren't looking good for the bewildered teenager; however, not long after his arrival, he is attacked by some thugs. Armed with only a bag of groceries and a now useless cell phone, he is quickly beaten to a pulp. Fortunately, a mysterious beauty named Satella, in hot pursuit after the one who stole her insignia, happens upon Subaru and saves him. In order to thank the honest and kindhearted girl, Subaru offers to help in her search, and later that night, he even finds the whereabouts of that which she seeks. But unbeknownst to them, a much darker force stalks the pair from the shadows, and just minutes after locating the insignia, Subaru and Satella are brutally murdered.

However, Subaru immediately reawakens to a familiar scene—confronted by the same group of thugs, meeting Satella all over again—the enigma deepens as history inexplicably repeats itself."

Are you hyped for this new season of Re:Zero to debut? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

HT - AIR News

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.