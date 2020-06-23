Crunchyroll Announces First Additions to Summer 2020 Anime Lineup

The Summer anime season is fast approaching, and Crunchyroll is helping fans get ready by announcing the first additions to their new lineup of shows for the season. Spring 2020 was probably one of the roughest anime seasons in recent memory not because there was a general absence of great material, but because even many of the currently airing series had to be postponed to a later date due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But with the state of emergency lifting in Japan, the Summer anime season is already heating up with very little signs of stopping.

There might have been a few notable gems to come out of the Spring 2020 anime season, but Summer 2020 has a better chance of knocking it out of the park simply because of how many high profile projects making their debut. This is plenty apparent with Crunchyroll's first additions to their streaming service for the season.

The first wave of new anime coming to Crunchyroll this July (the first of many new series still yet to be announced as part of their streaming lineup) includes major hits like the Crunchyroll Original The God of High School, the rescheduled second season of Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, a new season of Fire Force, new adaptations like Rent-A-Girlfriend and more. Here's the breakdown of Summer premieres so far:

The Misfit of Demon King Academy - July 4th

The God of High School - July 6th

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 - July 8th

Rent-A-Girlfriend - July 9th

Gibiate - July 15th

Mr. Love: Queen's Choice - July 16th

Healin' Good Pretty Precure - TBD

Fire Force Season 2 - TBD

Crunchyroll still has a ton of more new and returning series to announce, and that's also included many of the planned Spring 2020 anime that have since been rescheduled to July such as mega returns like Sword Art Online: Alicization. It's hard to look at this first selection and pick a single standout, and that's a sign that this next season will be one of the most competitive yet.

Are you excited to finally see the Summer 2020 anime lineup in action next month?

