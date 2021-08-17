Record of Ragnarok Is Reportedly Getting a Season 2

✖

Record of Ragnarok landed on Netflix earlier this year, telling the story of mankind fighting for its life against the gods themselves, and while there has yet to be confirmation of a second season landing on the streaming service, rumors are beginning to swirl that it will only be a matter of time before this titanic tussle returns. Created by studio Graphinica, the first season of Record of Ragnarok had twelve episodes to its name, introducing anime viewers to the brutal battles that took place between the deities of the world and the strongest fighters to ever be created in the history of humanity.

While Record of Ragnarok certainly had several fans that were anxious to see the anime adaptation, it certainly wasn't without its own controversies. The anime series wasn't given a premiere in India, with no official statement being released as to why it wasn't able to hit the country's version of Netflix, though many were left believing that it could have been thanks to Aphrodite's portrayal. On top of this, many fans weren't satisfied with some of the animation that was used for the series, as some of the fight scenes later on in the first season were seemingly unable to live up to the manga.

While there haven't been any official confirmations regarding season two, Twitter Outlet Sugoi Lite, and a number of other accounts, have been sharing rumors that the next installment of Record of Ragnarok has been confirmed, continuing the battle between man and god.

Record of Ragnarok first premiered as a manga series in 2017 from creators Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui in the pages of Tokuma Shoten and eventually received a spinoff series that is continuing to this day.

If you want to know more about Record of Ragnarok, you can start by checking out its first episode on Netflix. You can find the site's official synopsis for the anime here: "Before eradicating humankind from the world, the gods give them one last chance to prove themselves worthy of survival. Let the Ragnarok battles begin."

Are you hyped for the possibility of a second season for Record of Ragnarok? What was your favorite fight from the first season of the hard-hitting anime series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ragnarok.

Via Sugoi Lite