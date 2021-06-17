Record of Ragnarok Is Now Available on Netflix

✖

Netflix has tons of original programming under its belt, and it seems more are added by the day. This is very much true for anime as Netflix is one of the medium's biggest advocates stateside. That is why a new series was just brought to Netflix, and Record of Ragnarok hopes to impress those who tune in.

Yes, that is right! Record of Ragnarok is finally out and available to watch on Netflix. The fantastical series has pooled all its episodes together for fans to watch, and the series will be a must-see for those who love Norse mythology.

(Photo: Graphinica)

If you do not know about Record of Ragnarok, you can catch up easily enough. The series began as a manga made by Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, and Ajichika. The series debuted in November 2017 and is still going on today in Monthly Comic Zenon overseas. And as we said earlier, Record of Ragnarok focuses on the gods found in Norse mythology.

The story itself follows the Gods' Council as it meets to decide the fate of mankind. After millions of years, the deities decide to eradicate humanity given its flaws, but the valkyrie Brunhild petitions them a second chance. The gods agree and host a special Ragnarok tournament that pits 13 special humans spanning all over history to fight. These battles are held to decide whether humanity can live on as mankind must win seven bouts, and they are allowed a special valkyrie weapon to aid them in their battles against the gods.

If you want to know more about Record of Ragnarok, you can start by checking out its first episode on Netflix. You can find the site's official synopsis for the anime here: "Before eradicating humankind from the world, the gods give them one last chance to prove themselves worthy of survival. Let the Ragnarok battles begin."

