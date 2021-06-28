✖

Netflix has a ton of anime under its belt, and some of its exclusive licenses have become runaway hits since their debut. Unfortunately, there are other shows that failed to take off, and one of the most controversial ones has disappeared for a number of users. After all, Record of Ragnarok is now missing-in-action overseas, and fans aren't sure what is going on.

The whole thing came to light when Anime News Network noted that Record of Ragnarok is now missing from Netflix India's catalog. The region had the show marked for a premiere on June 17 as did the rest of Netflix's regions, but now Record of Ragnarok is nowhere to be seen.

(Photo: Netflix)

At this time, no official statement has been made by Netflix about the show's absence. Anime News Network did reach out for comment to no avail. Record of Ragnarok is still available to watch in the United States, and users in other regions like the United Kingdom have reported seeing the show.

While there is no known reason for the show's absence in India, fans are speculating its tie to Hinduism. The theory comes after activist Rajan Zed urged Warner Bros. Japan to treat the Hindu deity Shiva with respect given their inclusion in Record of Ragnarok. Zed, a U.S. Hindu activist, has said before that Netflix refused to omit Shiva from the anime after being pressed about their depiction previously.

For now, there is no telling when or if Record of Ragnarok will make its way to Netflix India. The issue could simply come down to dubbing and subbing the series, but Netflix did meet those deadlines for its other regions. But if the show does go live overseas with changes made to Shiva, well - fans will be able to figure out what the hold-up was all about. And according to those who have seen the show already, Netflix India users are not missing out. Record of Ragnarok has earned mixed reviews since its debut with audiences largely critiquing its static animation and pacing.

What do you think of this mysterious removal? Have you checked out Record of Ragnarok yet...?