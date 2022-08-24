Record of Ragnarok Shares New Season 2 Trailer

Record of Ragnarok is set to drop a new season next year, and all eyes are on Netflix ahead of the release. After all, the series brought together some of the best fighters in history to fight some gods, and their intense matches piqued interest across the board. Now, fans can sit back and enjoy a new look at season two if they'd like. After all, a new trailer is out for Record of Ragnarok, and it is not one fans should miss!

As you can see above, the new PV showcases a slew of new character, and fans are given a listen at their voices. It seems season two will pick up with the first ended as Ragnarok fights carry on. So if you loved season one, this upcoming release will suit you just fine.

Of course, there are new characters and voice actors to note in this clip. Hercules is shown at long last, and they are voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi. Jack the Ripper and Buddha also join the fray in season two with this trailer. They are voiced by Tomokazu Sugita and Yuichi Nakamura respectively.

Want to know more about Record of Ragnarok before binging season one? You can read up on the series here thanks to its official synopsis: "Once every millennium, the gods assemble to decide if humanity is worthy of its continued existence or if it should be destroyed! When the verdict is destruction, the final battle between the gods and mortal heroes will decide the survival or extinction of the human race-a battle known as Ragnarok!"

Are you excited to watch Record of Ragnarok season two? Have you caught up on the Netflix original just yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.