Netflix Reveals Baki/Record of Ragnarok Crossover Poster

Netflix has been working toward building its library of anime, with both classics and new series being added to its roster, and it seems as if the streaming service has started an unexpected crossover by releasing a brand new poster that brings together the characters of Baki Hanma and Record of Ragnarok. With each franchise marking a big get for the platform when it comes to fighting anime, today marks the day of the latest season of the Son of the Ogre, with Netflix also currently working on creating a second season for the war between mankind and the gods.

Record of Ragnarok had plenty of insanity when it brought some of the most powerful examples of humanity against the gods, with the manga for the series debuting in 2017. Baki on the other hand has had a far longer history in the world of anime than Ragnarok, having first hit the scene in the early 1990s and continuing to tell the story of the Son of the Ogre for decades, with no signs of the series stopping anytime soon. While there isn’t an official crossover planned for these two anime properties, we would imagine that Baki would be a great choice for humanity when it came to battling against the gods.

Record of Ragnarok’s Official Twitter Account shared the crossover poster that sees Baki Hanma and Adam side by side, imagining two of the strongest warriors introduced in the medium of anime side-by-side and definitely earning their place as two of Netflix’s biggest anime characters:

‼Breaking‼

Collaboration art between #RecordofRagnarok and #Baki arrived👊💥



Streaming of Baki Hanma starts todayhttps://t.co/o32n1bmd8Y



Record of Ragnarok Season 1 is also available on #Netflix https://t.co/DanCr5UEX1#ror_anime pic.twitter.com/WCw0WKiO5T — Record of Ragnarok Ⅱ Official (@ror_anime) September 30, 2021

The current season of Baki The Grappler sees the son of Yujiro Hanma battling against Mr. Unchained, Iron Mike Tyson, and a giant grasshopper, proving that the fighting series has definitely prided itself on amping up its insanity over the years. With these twelve episodes seeing Baki sending himself to a maximum-security prison by kidnapping the President of the United States, there are plenty of anime fans crossing their fingers that Netflix will bring back Baki and company.

What do you think of the idea of a crossover between Baki and Ragnarok? Will you be binging Baki Hamna this week? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Netflix’s anime library.