Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Trailer Released by Netflix

Resident Evil is one of the most beloved gaming series of all-time, and it is ready to make its way to the world of anime. Thanks to Netflix, the Capcom IP has plans to make a TV debut in 2021. The adaptation will be handled as a Netflix original series, and the very first trailer for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness has been released.

You can check out the full trailer above as fans are reunited with a familiar face. Claire can be found with a gun in hand while donning her signature red jacket. The heroine is seen walking through a dark building before a creature is shown scuttling before her in dimmed light. The trailer then ends with a focus on Leon as the Resident Evil icon is shown elsewhere confronting a yet-known character.

"[Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness] is scheduled for a global launch in 2021 exclusively on Netflix. Three years after 2017's CG film Resident Evil: Vendetta, technology has further evolved, creating the groundwork for a new series in unprecedented full 3DCG animation," Netflix said about the original series in a new statement.

(Photo: Netflix)

"Since the first game was released in 1996 on Sony PlayStation, the Resident Evil series is nearing its 25th anniversary. With the series continuing to evolve even now, a new title carves itself into the series’ history. This series is entitled RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness."

According to Netflix, this project will be headed up by TMS Entertainment under Capcom's Hiroyuki Kobayashi. Kei Miyamoto at Quebico will help oversee the show's 3DCG animation. As you may have guessed already, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will focus on Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield as they explore a "world unlike anything seen before" in the horror franchise. Currently, the show is slated to debut in 2021 with no firm release window in sight.

