Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Season 2 Posts New Promo Starring Ram

Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World has kept fans waiting for years, but a second season is about to go live. The show is slated to make a comeback on July 8 after having its initial return date delayed due to the outbreak of COVIUD-19. Now, a new promo is out celebrating the comeback, and the teaser welcomes back Ram in the best way.

The trailer, which can be found below, shows off the pink-haired girl as she speaks with her comrades. The Japanese dubbed trailer proves the heroine looks as cute as ever, and that is only made more potent whenever Rem is around. The twins are too cute for words, and fans are excited to reunite with the Best Girls before long.

For those curious about the return of Re:Zero, it will be live on July 8. Sites like Crunchyroll are expected to simulcast the second season, so fans will not be left in the dust. White Fox is still hard at work on the series as the production studio is overseeing future episodes. After all, Re:Zero will be split into two separate cours, but that will give the team more time to work on the series.

Want to know more about Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World? You can read up on its synopsis below courtesy of MAL:

"When Subaru Natsuki leaves the convenience store, the last thing he expects is to be wrenched from his everyday life and dropped into a fantasy world. Things aren't looking good for the bewildered teenager; however, not long after his arrival, he is attacked by some thugs. Armed with only a bag of groceries and a now useless cell phone, he is quickly beaten to a pulp. Fortunately, a mysterious beauty named Satella, in hot pursuit after the one who stole her insignia, happens upon Subaru and saves him. In order to thank the honest and kindhearted girl, Subaru offers to help in her search, and later that night, he even finds the whereabouts of that which she seeks. But unbeknownst to them, a much darker force stalks the pair from the shadows, and just minutes after locating the insignia, Subaru and Satella are brutally murdered.

However, Subaru immediately reawakens to a familiar scene—confronted by the same group of thugs, meeting Satella all over again—the enigma deepens as history inexplicably repeats itself."

