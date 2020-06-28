Re:Zero Fans Can Buy This Life-Size Rem Figure for $40,000

It has taken years to get to this point, but Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World is just weeks away from making an anime comeback. After debuting a successful first season, the show is set to go live with season two in July following a brief COVID-19 delay. You can imagine how hyped fans are to revisit the franchise, but there are some fans who want to take their celebrations to the next level. And if that is the case, there is a piece of merch you need to know about.

Recently, a report went live on RightStuf that caught the attention of Re:Zero fans everywhere. A life-size statue of Rem has been created in very select quantities, and they are up for sale now. It turns out only three of these exclusive figures will be sold in the United States, and that is for good reason. After all, each statue costs a whopping $40,000 USD after taxes, duties, and shipping.

Yes, you read that right. This figure of Rem costs more than the usual home down payment. The figure, which sees Rem wearing a traditional yukata with a frilly collar spares no expense. The figure is just over 5' tall and weighs nearly 126 pounds. With a parasol in hand, this figure is stunning in craftsmanship, so it comes as no surprise to learn how pricy this piece is.

(Photo: Kadokawa)

Each of the figures is made-to-order, and they are constructed from fiberglass reinforced plastic. Each panel seems to be 3D printed before they are sanded by hand and polished. After the figure is assembled, an artist airbrushes paint onto Rem to give the girl all her detailing. So if you want to nab one of these figures yourself, you can pre-order it here.

Would you be willing to spend this kind of cash on a Re:Zero statue? Or are you saving up for some other merch? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

HT - Crunchyroll

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.