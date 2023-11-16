Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Hopes Season 7 Is Start of New "Era"

Dan Harmon has continued steering the Smiths' ship for seven seasons of the Adult Swim series Rick And Morty. Responsible for other beloved series such as Community and Harmonquest, the co-creator of the animated show has been taking the opportunity to talk about this ground-breaking seventh season. Now, in a new interview, Harmon broke down how the latest season focusing on Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith constitutes a new era for the television series.

If you had the chance to check out the latest episode of the Adult Swim juggernaut, "Unmortenrick", you'll know that the universe has changed for the Smith family. For some time, the Rick that we've come to know and love has been searching for the man responsible for the death of his wife, an alternate Rick known as Rick Prime. Encountering Evil Morty thanks to multiverse shenanigans, Rick was finally able to get revenge but ultimately found that it left him hollow. Halfway through the seventh season, the big bad of the series has been killed, leaving many fans to wonder where Rick And Morty will go from here.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Rick And Morty: A New Era

Harmon recently spoke with the outlet The Wrap about the current season and how it feels like Rick And Morty's seventh season is a new era for the series, "I think Seasons 1-7 have always been the result of coping with the production pipeline. Then you get what you get off of the assembly line, which I'm usually massively proud of, but we're coming up on an era now where it's like, 'Oh, actually, we can make creative strategic decisions about the content on the screen.' It's kind of a meta answer, but what Season 7 represents to me is the first season where we're on schedule."

In the same interview, Harmon noted that both himself and Justin Roiland were detriments to the process of creating the series, "We were the natural disasters because our budgets were gigantic, and there were two people running the show as partners that neither of whom are really notorious as 'up and at 'em' kind of people."

Do you think this latest season of Rick And Morty constitute a new era for the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.

Via The Wrap