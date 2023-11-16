Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Reacts to Evil Morty Team-Up

"Evil Morty" has been a big character for quite some time in Rick And Morty's history. Introduced in the first season, the alternate Morty was initially attempting to find a way to escape the multiverse that had been tailored to benefit the Council of Ricks and finally found a way to escape in the season five finale. Making a comeback in the latest episode of season seven, "Unmortricken", co-creator Dan Harmon talked about the recent team-up that saw the main Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith teaming up with the alternate version of Morty.

"Evil Morty" doesn't quite live up to his name, as he doesn't have a malicious streak like another villain of the series, Rick Prime. This iteration of Morty has simply been looking to find a universe where Rick Sanchez has not had an influence on the events of said locale. In the latest episode, we see Evil Morty enjoying his life free of any Ricks but is drawn back to meet the main Rick and Morty thanks to Rick Sanchez's quest to find the man who killed his wife. As we see in "Unmortenrick", Rick Prime is finally defeated by Evil Morty is still out there.

Dan Harmon Talks Rick And Morty Team-Up

In a new interview with Variety, Rick And Morty co-creator Dan Harmon discussed the recent team-up with Evil Morty, "It gave me vibes of 'The Wire' — learning throughout the first season that there's different flavors of bad guy, and then you get that satisfaction of watching your favorite drug dealers against the one that had absolutely proven himself to be a meritless sociopath. That idea of team ups where it's not as simple, as saccharine as, 'I'll put on a white hat, you put on a white hat. Let's go after the guy with black hat.'"

Shockingly enough, the latest universe-changing installment wasn't the season finale for Rick And Morty's seventh season. Adult Swim fans are only halfway through the recent season, leaving many viewers to wonder where the surreal series will go moving forward now that Rick Prime is no longer on the playing field.

