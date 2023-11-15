Rick and Morty Introduces Rick's Most Surprising Family Member

Rick and Morty Season 7 has moved the overall story for the series forward in some pretty huge ways, and the newest episode hilariously added a new member to Rick Sanchez's family with the introduction of a surprising new uncle! Rick and Morty shook things up in a huge way with the latest episode of the series as it not only brought back Rick Prime, but also decided to bring back Evil Morty as well. It was the first time the two main antagonists were in the same episode, and it ended up in just as bloody of a way as you'd expect.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 saw Rick finally figuring out where Rick Prime had been hiding with Evil Morty's help, and it was here that Rick Prime was revealed to have crafted a powerful new weapon capable of wiping out someone across all realities at once, the Omega Device. To show off this new weapon's power, Rick Prime uses it to kill a member of his family, Slow Mobius, who's revealed to be Rick's uncle and had a big attachment to both Rick and Rick Prime.

Who Is Slow Mobius?

Slow Mobius was first introduced in the final episode of Rick and Morty's first season, "Ricksy Business" as a seemingly random alien that was invited to the house party with the ability to slow down time. Rick Prime decides to use him as an example of the Omega Device's power and notes that he's not only part of his family (as Rick calls him "Uncle Slow, and even cries for him), Rick Prime notes that killing him is going to hurt him as well.

It's definitely a joke that plays off of a random character introduced back in the first season (as Morty was openly confused about how Rick was related to him), but it's a showcase of how deadly Rick Prime's Omega Device was as Slow Mobius was wiped out across all realities after using his power to slow his death. It's a wild moment for sure, but hilariously further adds more mystery to Rick's past and familial connections heading into the future of the series.

How did you feel about Slow Mobius' death in Rick and Morty Season 7? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!