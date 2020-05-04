Rick and Morty Fans Disappointed Midseason Premiere's Story Train Isn't Available for Purchase

✖

Rick and Morty fans are upset that the Story Train from the midseason premiere isn’t real and available for purchase. Tonight's adventure was a mind-bendingly meta meditation on the anthology episodes that have become a series regular. The entire thing was set on some sort of strange infinite train where the denizens all tell stories about their encounters with Rick Sanchez. One of the duo’s foes, StoryLord wants to “break the fifth wall” by using their energy? It’s all kind of wild and the train ends up being a focus of a fake toy commercial. It’s postulated that you can buy one in real life, just like Morty did from the Citadel gift shop. There was a website link posted on-screen.

Of course with everything else in Rick and Morty, the fans tried to access the site. But, this time there was nothing waiting for them. There have been weird funnel hats, and most famously the rant from the first episode of the show. So, the easter eggs have been aplenty over the course of the series. Still, there were tons of nods for longtime fans in the latest episode. Wanted Messes and Gazorpazorp shoutouts? You got that in spades. Wondering what’s up with Evil Morty and Tammy? They popped up too. Now, some fans are going to be upset that these nods really didn’t go anywhere, but Rick and Morty has never been afraid to skewer its audience.

Now, the rest of season 4 is going to be up in the air as far as the plot goes. It felt like the overarching theme of this week is not to put too much stock in that stuff and just let it ride. Even if this season ends without resolution. The creators said last year at San Diego Comic-Con that the days of massive downtime is pretty much over.

I actually tried to find the train by typing the website in the browser address bar. It doesn't work. :(#RickAndMorty #StoryTrain pic.twitter.com/IXme0R8992 — SLPhotos@QuarantineCon2020 (@Two_Cams25) May 4, 2020

"I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous," Dan Harmon said. "I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule.”

“Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time,” he continued. “Adult Swim can say, 'These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?' And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late."

