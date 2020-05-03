New Rick and Morty Clip Reveals Rick's Hilariously Awkward Christmas

After surprisingly dropping the first half of Season 4 back in December, Rick and Morty will finally return with the final five episodes in the season later this evening. As one of the most anticipated midseason premieres of the year, there's a lot to look forward to as it's hard to pin down or predict what will happen in any given Rick and Morty episode. This is especially true for our newest look into the new episodes with a brief Christmas story that ends just as hilariously and awkwardly as you would expect.

Adult Swim shared the newest clip for the final Rick and Morty Season 4 episodes, and it reveals "Goomby's Christmas Rick Story" that sees an adorable new alien friend that helps Rick presumably get home in time for Christmas before being sent off into his own in the cold holiday evening. It's exactly how you would expect a moment like this to go in the series.

The fourth season's first five episodes have been quirky just like this with each episode making sure to introduce new alien stand outs to the universe. Goomby is just another in a long line of adorable sidekicks that Rick and Morty have brushed aside over the course of the series thus far, and this one moment is sure to have fans rallying behind this new favorite.

As for what's to come in the final half of Season 4, the first trailer for the new episodes tease quite a lot of what fans had hoped the entire season would explore. Not only were there a few tidbits as to the core plot of the series involving Tammy and Phoenixperson, but also just much more of the wacky space shenanigans that the series gives a lovable edge to.

This Christmas joke might seem out of place in May, but in the Rick and Morty multiverse it does make a lot of sense. This is especially so if this moment turns out to just be a cutaway gag from the main plot. Either way, we'll be seeing for ourselves soon enough as Rick and Morty Season 4 returns with new episodes on Sunday, May 3rd at 11:30 PM EST.

Are you excited that Rick and Morty's finally coming back? What are you hoping to see from the rest of the fourth season? Are you loving Goomby already? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

