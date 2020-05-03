What Time Does Rick and Morty Air Tonight?

✖

Rick and Morty surprised fans last year when it dropped the first five episodes of Season 4 last December, but had been relatively quiet over the last five episodes for a few months after. But after such a long wait, Rick and Morty returns with the final five episodes of Season 4 tonight on Adult Swim. For fans in the United States, you'll be able to tune into Adult Swim tonight (May 3rd) at 10:30 PM CST/11:30 PM EST for the midseason premiere titled "Never Ricking Morty."

Like many of the titles in the series, the midseason premiere title gives us very little as to what to expect. The description for the episode does even less in this regard as it merely teases that the episode involves "Catching a train." But if you want to catch up on the rest of the season before the new episode airs, Adult Swim is helping in that regard too!

Beginning at 8:00PM CST/9:00PM EST, Adult Swim will be airing a mini-marathon of the first five episodes of Rick and Morty Season 4. So if you've missed any of the initial batch released last December or are wanting a fun lead-in to the newest episode premiere, then you'll want to keep your eyes on Adult Swim long before the new episode airs.

As for the rest of the final five episodes, the other titles aren't quite as clear either. With a currently unconfirmed release order, the other four titles in the season are "Promortyus," "Childrick of Mort," "The Vat of Acid Episode," and "Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri." Thankfully, it won't be too long of a wait to see what these final episodes will hold as Rick and Morty is finally back on Adult Swim!

But hopefully the fifth season to come after won't have us waiting too long before it makes its debut! Rick and Morty Season 4 returns to Adult Swim on Sunday night, May 3rd at 10:30PM CST. Are you excited to see what's to come from the rest of the fourth season? What do you think Rick and Morty will be getting into in the midseason premiere, "Never Ricking Morty"? What did you think of the first five episodes of the season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.