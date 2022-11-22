Rick and Morty's Plush Website Has Been Made a Reality

Rick and Morty completely escaped the bounds of the fourth wall and explored a meta commentary filled space in Season 6's newest episode, but it turns out that the toy Rick plush website that Rick Sanchez had advertised during the events of the episode has been made a real thing by Adult Swim! During the fourth season of the series, Rick and Morty found themselves trapped on a "Story-Train" filled with all kinds of potential adventures for them to go on. But the real kicker was that in the "real" world of the series, this train was just a toy that fans could follow a link to and check out more. Now it's happened again.

Revisiting the outward commentary on the way Rick and Morty writes its episodes much like the Story-Train episode, "Never Ricking Morty," did back in Season 4, the newest episode of Season 6 brings back many of these ideas and characters in fun ways. One idea that truly brings al of this full circle is the "Rick-Plush.biz" website that Rick mentions where his toy plush is sold, and following that website reveals a hilarious "advertisement" for the toy. Check it out below as spotted by @SirBoyyo on Twitter:

Dang I was hoping my reality would have the epic new Rick plush now available 50% more heavier! #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/uO0squeeXm — Meatwad Boyyo (@SirBoyyo) November 21, 2022

Can You Buy Rick's Hilarious New Plush?

Episode 7 of the sixth season, "Full Meta Jackrick," reintroduces the Story-Train villain, Story Lord, to the series as he escapes the meta space outside of the series' fourth wall and into the "real" world of Rick and Morty itself. It's here that the Story Lord sees how mundane the real world of his creator has become, and ends up hatching a plan that forges a massive machine to steal the motivation of the rest of the Earth. It's a little convoluted, but the gag here is that they go to a factory that's making Rick Sanchez merchandise.

After pointing out the Rick plushes being made in the factory earlier, Rick ends up taking down Story Lord and thus the villain is killed with one of this plushes. Rick gets in an advertisement for the plush itself that notes that fans could follow a website url to buy one themselves, and Adult Swim made sure that curious fans had something to look up! Unfortunately, these plushes aren't really for sale (they're not available in this reality!), but it's certainly fun to see the series going the extra mile for this one joke.

