Rick and Morty Finally Addresses Space Jam 2 Cameo

Rick and Morty once famously made a cameo appearance during Space Jam: A New Legacy alongside many of the characters from Warner Bros. many properties, and the series itself was finally able to address this in a surprising way in the newest episode of the sixth season! With Rick and Morty officially returning for new episodes in Season 6, fans are starting to see that these final episodes will be much different than what we got before. The latest entry after the hiatus was the most meta-commentary laced episodes in the season overall, and thus Rick was able to use it to call attention to some things.

Episode 7 of Rick and Morty Season 6 is titled "Full Meta Jackrick," and as the title suggests, it's an episode where the titular duo go beyond the boundaries of the fourth wall and started to comment on how stories in the series have been written to this point. In a special meta filled space outside of the boundaries of their usual universe, Rick is allowed to not only make his smaller comments like he usually does, but reach out and reference their notable movie cameo.

What Did Rick and Morty Say About Their Space Jam 2 Cameo?

When Rick and Morty first enter this meta filled space beyond the fourth wall in "Full Meta Jackrick," Rick starts to point out all of the usual writing tropes that go into telling the series' stories. But also uses this time to point out that the longer they keep going forward with this meta filled premise, the worst their "credibility" will get akin to their cameo in Space Jam: A New Legacy, "It's worse than you think, Morty. We're basting in meta radiation right now. Our credibility is being permanently eroded. Every second we spend here is the equivalent of ten Space Jam cameos."

It's just one of the many asides in an episode where it seems like the Rick and Morty team is openly dissecting how they come up with new episodes of the series (and even battle a lack of motivation to do so), so it's hard to really pin down how they feel about this Space Jam cameo as a whole. But it's certainly a negative response to it, and falls in line with the way Rick and Morty has carried itself before.

