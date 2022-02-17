Rick & Morty Delivers New Puma Sneakers The Only Way They Know How

Rick And Morty has become one of the biggest Adult Swim series to arrive on Cartoon Network, with the brainchild of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland recently concluding its fifth season, with many more episodes to come. With the previous season seeing the “evil” version of Morty freeing himself of Rick’s influence by diving into another universe, the franchise has wasted little time in offering fans something perhaps even more shocking than its fifth season finale, Puma sneakers that have been delivered by a tiny spaceship to Melo in preparation for the shoes’ arrival to retailers.

The official description of these Puma sneakers, for those who are looking to get their hands on these new Rick And Morty inspired shoes, reads as such:

“LaMelo Ball is stepping into another dimension with PUMA x RICK AND MORTY. We teamed up with Melo’s favorite Adult Swim program to create this exclusive new collection, with designs inspired directly by Rick and Morty’s adventures. Classic streetwear pieces and the MB.01 – Melo’s signature kick – are reimagined with neon colors and custom graphics from the show.”

Puma Basketball’s Official Twitter Account shared this new look at the Rick And Morty themed sneakers, with tiny versions of the Adult Swim stars delivering the shoes directly to LaMelo Ball in preparation of the wild release for the sneakers that have already been selling out at most retailers:

Special delivery from Dimension C-137 🛸 MB.01 Rick and Morty dropping tomorrow 10 AM EST #NotFromHere pic.twitter.com/t8d8XPfHeJ — PUMA Basketball (@PUMAHoops) February 17, 2022

Many fans, following the wild events of Season Five’s finale, are left wondering where the series will go next, with Adult Swim previously confirming that the sixth season of the series is set to arrive at some point this year. While a specific release window has yet to be revealed to fans, Rick And Morty is just one of many returning and new series that are looking to pad out one of the most popular programming blocks in Cartoon Network’s history.

Rick And Morty might be the latest animated character to get their own kicks, but they’re far from the only ones to do so as franchises such as Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Transformers, My Hero Academia, and countless others have also received sneakers of their own.

Will you be trying to pick up these Rick And Morty sneakers when they make landfall? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Smith Family.