Rick and Morty Teases a Vat of Acid Jump in New Preview Clip

Rick and Morty has been playing coy with its "Vat of Acid" episode, and in a new preview clip we finally get to see the actual jump into the vat in question. When the series first released the trailer for the final five episodes of Season 4, one of the many clips that jumped out was Rick hilariously telling Morty to jump into a vat of acid with him. Now we finally get to see cede vat of acid with Episode 8 of the season, appropriately and bluntly titled "The Vat of Acid Episode."

Adult Swim has released a new clip previewing the episode before its official premiere Sunday, May 17th at 11:30PM EST. Season 4 Episode 8 features the titular vat of acid, and the preview in the video above shows just how a deal goes wrong as Rick expects to. Then they dramatically volunteer to jump into the vat.

This follows the preview from last week where Morty was suspicious of a meeting place Rick had taken them to. Hilariously, Rick then said if part of the deal were to go south then Morty should jump into an acid vat along with him. The preview ended there, but now with this clip we see just how the two of them make that decision to jump.

The first half of Rick and Morty's fourth season already impressed fans that have been waiting quite a while for the series to return after the well received third season, and the final five episodes have been no different thus far. Although they vary a lot more in tone and meta-narrative content (and already have garnered a fair share of controversy), the last five episodes have been a surprise each time.

Meaning that this seemingly upfront and blunt episode premise will probably have all kinds of wild twists and turns like the two episodes that have already debuted. It will certainly be one to look back on when the entire season ends its run in a couple of weeks.

