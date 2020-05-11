Rick and Morty Preview Teases the 'Vat of Acid' Episode

✖

Rick and Morty's fourth season is now in the middle of its final five episodes for the season, and the first two have premiered to great response from fans. More so than seen with the first half of the season, these final five episodes have been pretty experimental in terms of their format. The latest episode of the series was a return to "classic" adventures featuring the duo from previous seasons, but carried more of a meta edge that began with the train episode that aired previously. Meaning now fans have all eyes squarely focused on the next episode simply title "The Vat of Acid Episode."

When the title for this episode was first made available online, fans were curious as to what its bluntness would mean. As expected, the title means exactly what it says as the preview for Episode 8 of the season teases that Rick and Morty will be jumping into the titular vat of acid when something predictably goes awry.

It's the vat of acid episode. New @RickAndMorty on Sunday at 11:30pm ET on #adultswim pic.twitter.com/2f5nmufVl3 — adultswim (@adultswim) May 11, 2020

As Rick calls out the nature of the adventure, and leaves a smoking gun towards the end of the preview, fans are wondering what will be hiding within cede vat of acid. After seeing two episodes unfold in a particularly meta way, there could be the same for the vat of acid itself. With Rick making it a form of escape for the two of them, perhaps it's a portal to a whole new series of vignettes.

As we have learned with the latest slate of episodes especially, there's really no telling what to expect from the series. Even when it gives us a straightforward premise like this one there's likely some kind of even deeper joke hidden under the layers. This has led to some divisive response among fans, but is a clear new direction for the series as it prepares to end the fourth season and gets ready to return for the fifth one.

But what do you think? Are you excited for Rick and Morty's next episode? What did you think of the latest episode? What do you think of Rick and Morty's fourth season overall?

