How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 4

Today marks the return of Rick and Morty season four, and ComicBook.com is here to tell you all the ways you can watch the show tonight. Season four stepped out with its first five episode in late 2019, and the wait for new content is over. Creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland have episode six ready for fans, and there are tons of ways to watch "Never Ricking Morty" from home.

First, you need to remember that Rick and Morty airs on Adult Swim. "Never Ricking Morty" is slated to air at 10:30 pm CST tonight, so you can go ahead and set an alarm. And if you need directions on how to watch, we've got a guide below that is broken into three parts:

Cable Subscribers: If you happen to have a cable subscription, it is easier than ever to watch Rick and Morty. You just need to turn out Cartoon Network at the time listed above tonight to catch episode six. You can also use your cable login info to access the Adult Swim app or website to watch Rick and Morty in real time.

Cord Cutters: If you are one of the millions who have cut cable from your life, no worries! You can still watch tonight's episode live. Youtube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV all include Adult Swim in their bundles. These services will cost money, but you will get Adult Swim access for your troubles with a host of other networks depending on your service tier.

All Others: If you do not have cable or an online TV subscription, Rick and Morty will be out of your grasp tonight. There is a chance Adult Swim will put episode six online sooner rather than later. Season four has its current episodes up on its website to stream for free, so it is just a matter of time until tonight's episode is uploaded.

