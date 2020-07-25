Rick and Morty Season 5 Clip Reveals Rick's True Nemesis is a Lame Aquaman Knockoff

✖

Rick and Morty Season 4 might have only wrapped a couple of months ago, but we have already gotten the first look at Season 5 and Rick's lame Aquaman knockoff for a nemesis! As part of Adult Swim's virtual Adult Swim Con this year, one of the panels was a celebration of Rick and Morty that featured the first animatic from the fifth season. This clip, which you can find in the video above, features a two minute or so scene that's jam packed with a ton of fun goodies and Easter Eggs all in its own right. But the real fun comes toward the very end.

Following a perilous escape from a series of collapsing universes, Rick and Morty crash land in the ocean. From here we get a fun explanation as to why the titular duo never quite explore the hidden depths of the sea. It's because Rick's true nemesis, Mr. Nimbus. It's one thing for the Aquaman knockoff to claim that he's "Richard's" eternal foe, but it's an even more hilarious situation to have Rick agreeing to it.

Hilariously enough, Rick is immediately nervous upon seeing that he and Morty have crash landed to the see and Mr. Nimbus catches up to them quite quickly. Hilariously enough, this hero plays on this by continuing to shout out his name and it plays even more into how ridiculous this entire situation is. Not only is it an Aquaman knockoff parody character, but it's one that Rick truly has a continuing beef with.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Rick has faced off against a number of foes throughout the series, but one of his major quirks is his disconnect from it all. His whole root of comedy comes from that detachment and cynicism, so seeing such a ridiculous character with that deep of a personal tie just hits on a ton of levels considering everything we know about Rick to this point. The best part about this clip? It slots into any adventure without needing to be the focus of an entire episode! But what do you think?

What do you think of Mr. Nimbus? Think this will just be an off-hand joke brushed aside later in the episode? Excited to see what Rick and Morty Season 5 will bring? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

