Comic-Con 2020: Solar Opposites Creators on Possible Rick and Morty Crossover

Ever since the very first trailer for Hulu's Solar Opposites was released, animation fans wondered exactly how long it would take for the new series to crossover with Rick and Morty. There wasn't any actual crossover announced, nor do the shows share any creative connective tissue, but the similarities on the surface were clear very early on. Solar Opposites was created by Rick and Morty producers Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, with Roiland also voicing one of the main characters. The animation and comedy styles are very similar. The two seemed prime candidates for a crossover, but will it ever happen?

Don't get your hopes up. When you think about the ownership of the shows, putting them together is likely impossible. Solar Opposites is produced by 20th Century Television and airs on Hulu. Both of those companies are owned by Disney. Rick and Morty comes from Adult Swim, which is a WarnerMedia property. Disney and Warner are rival companies, making a crossover between the show extremely difficult.

During the Solar Opposites "panel" at the virtual Comic-Con@Home event on Thursday, the creators were asked if a crossover was ever in the cards. Roiland offered an answer that only he could, explaining the ownership of the shows while also taking a shot at giant media companies.

"You’ve gotta ask these giant, lumbering mega corporations that have merged together like water droplets, just growing into a giant ocean-sized whatever," Roiland said. "Maybe if they just merge together into one giant thing it’ll happen.”

McMahan had a lot more fun with his response, joking that they had already written a bunch of different crossovers with other beloved franchises.

“As everybody knows, the first thing you do when you’re creating a new show, is you start to think about all the crossovers you can do," said McMahan. "We’ve already written the Transformers crossover, the Star Wars crossover, the Muppet Babies crossover, the Cap’n Crunch crossover. We have a bunch more crossovers to write in case we can ever do them.”

No, none of those crossovers are actually going to happen, in case that wasn't clear.

