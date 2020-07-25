Rick and Morty Season 5 Clip Reveals Hilarious Blade Easter Egg

✖

Rick and Morty is beloved by many for how it lampoons notable science fiction and pop culture properties, and this trend is continuing in Season 5 as the first look into the new season features a hilarious Easter Egg for Marvel's Blade. As one of the big surprises during the Adult Swim Con and Comic-Con at Home weekend, Rick and Morty revealed the first real look at one of the new episodes coming in the next season. Unfortunately at the time of the presentation it remains incomplete, but the hilarious bones of the episode are all intact.

The first look into Rick and Morty's fifth season sees the titular duo damaged and barely managing to escape a void of collapsing universes. As they make their way through this strange plane and chased by a monstrous beast of some unknown variety, Rick makes a point to notice during all of this how "f**kin tight" it is that one of the potential universes has them as "Blades."

There's much to this clip that is definitely opening up questions about the new season, but this sort of seems like a standard opening sequence for the series. As Rick and Morty escape from another deadly adventure, then the two of them come across a much less dire (but still absurd) set of problems. It's what the series is known for as it often eschews one potential story to follow a hilarious new vein, and that might be the case here. It could just be all set up for whatever episode this ends up in.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

There's also the question of what this is. As the shattered pieces of universes (or multiple timelines) crash into one another, is it something that Rick got them into? What's also fun to note here, too, is that Rick seems far more reliant on Morty this time around and is willing to give up. Rick went through a number of changes in the fourth season as he came to grips with his increasing irrelevancy, and even this small joke here (especially if Rick was just putting on airs) is a good reflection of just how far he's come while still being hilarious at face value.

But what do you think of the first look at Rick and Morty Season 5? Wondering what other Easter Eggs are coming in the new season?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.